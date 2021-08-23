LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An early morning wrong-way crash in Lake Worth has killed one person.
The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. along east North Loop 820 at Jacksboro Highway.
Police are still working the scene but preliminary information indicates a motorcyclist was traveling in the wrong direction along the highway.
The male rider, who has not been identified, apparently jumped off the bike when he noticed oncoming traffic, but a vehicle still hit him. The man died at the scene.
A number of emergency vehicles were at the scene just before 6:00 a.m.
After being shutdown completely, all lanes of traffic were reopened just before 7:30 a.m.