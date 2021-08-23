DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The South Oak Cliff boys basketball team will have a brand new look when they take the court this season. The roster brings few surprises… the big changes are happening on the bench.

Sydelle Toney is the first female in school history to serve on the boy’s basketball coach staff. “There doesn’t have to be a limit on a gender role. There doesn’t have to be a gender role on your occupation,” she said.

Toney put no limits on her goals. She said, “Whatever you aspire to be, that’s available. Even here in Dallas, it’s groundbreaking. I don’t think we’re even where we deserve to be and there’s a lot of opportunity still left for that.”

Opportunity for a woman who has coached on every level from youth to college for more 20 years.. Toney, who was an amazing player herself, has coached guys on the AAU circuit for the last 10 years.

As James Mays enters his 21st season as Golden Bears Head Coach, he says adding Toney wasn’t about gender equality. “We don’t do token. We don’t do gimmes,” Mays explained. “This was a basketball move. We needed a great coach.”

Toney promises every kid who puts on a uniform will be part of her family…. as will any young lady who says ‘I wanna be just like you.’

She says “it’s not about how you look it’s what you inside. You don’t have to limit yourself or put yourself in a box. There’s no box”. South Oak Cliff’s Sydelle Toney is the ultimate example.