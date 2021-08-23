FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 third dose booster vaccinations are now available at all Tarrant County Public Health vaccination clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
Vaccinations can be administered as soon as 28 days after the second dose in either the Moderna or the now fully approved Pfizer vaccine.
Immunocompromised Eligibility Requirements:
Are receiving cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
Received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome;
Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection;
Have an active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.
People with any of the above conditions should talk to their health care provider for guidance on if the booster is the best option for them, TCPH said in a news release.
The FDA announced last Wednesday, Aug. 18 that Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will be available to the broader public on September 20, pending a data review and subsequent endorsement by both the FDA and an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People will be eligible for the third dose, booster eight months after their second dose.
Third dose, boosters are available at the following times and locations in Tarrant County this week:
Northwest Public Health Clinic
Monday to Friday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3800 Adam Grubb Road
Lake Worth, TX 76135
La Gran Plaza
Monday, Aug. 23 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
4200 South Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Bagsby-Williams Health Center
Monday, Aug. 23 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
3212 Miller Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Hurst Fire Department
Tuesday, Aug. 24 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2100 Precinct Line Rd
Hurst, TX 76054
Sundance Square Pavilion
Friday, Aug. 27 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets
Fort Worth, TX 76102
People who have not been vaccinated can receive their initial COVID-19 vaccinations at the above locations as well.
Click here for free COVID-19 testing locations in Tarrant County.