FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 third dose booster vaccinations are now available at all Tarrant County Public Health vaccination clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

Vaccinations can be administered as soon as 28 days after the second dose in either the Moderna or the now fully approved Pfizer vaccine.

Immunocompromised Eligibility Requirements:

Are receiving cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; Received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection; Have an active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response.

People with any of the above conditions should talk to their health care provider for guidance on if the booster is the best option for them, TCPH said in a news release.

The FDA announced last Wednesday, Aug. 18 that Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will be available to the broader public on September 20, pending a data review and subsequent endorsement by both the FDA and an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People will be eligible for the third dose, booster eight months after their second dose.

Third dose, boosters are available at the following times and locations in Tarrant County this week:

Northwest Public Health Clinic Monday to Friday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3800 Adam Grubb Road Lake Worth, TX 76135 La Gran Plaza Monday, Aug. 23 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 4200 South Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76115 Bagsby-Williams Health Center Monday, Aug. 23 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 3212 Miller Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76119 Hurst Fire Department Tuesday, Aug. 24 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2100 Precinct Line Rd Hurst, TX 76054 Sundance Square Pavilion Friday, Aug. 27 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets Fort Worth, TX 76102

People who have not been vaccinated can receive their initial COVID-19 vaccinations at the above locations as well.

Click here for free COVID-19 testing locations in Tarrant County.