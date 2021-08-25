DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the company announced Wednesday, August 25, their research shows a second dose, eight months after the initial shot, will increase immunity.

“I think we all anticipated this, even last year, because we knew that we weren’t going to be able to completely bend the curve here in the US and globally by September of this year,” said Dr. Mohanakrishnan Sathyamoorthy, Professor and Chair of Internal Medicine at TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

Their trial data shows those who received a booster shot saw a nine-fold increase in antibody levels.

The jump was seen in people ages 18 to 55 and those 65 and older who received a lesser dose.

Experts say it proves what we’ve always known about boosters.

“Boosting is the norm. Over time our body’s immunity declines, so boosting is a common practice,” said Dr. Mezgebe Berhe, an infectious doctor at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Since the vaccine came out in February, those who received the initial dose are likely hitting the six-month mark soon.

Kaufman resident Traci Anderson received the J&J vaccine, but said she won’t be getting her booster after receiving J&J’s first shot with a reaction.

“Some people I have talked to are a little hesitant. I do have some family members I have talked to who say they don’t want to do it again,” said Anderson.

But medical professionals say when making the choice whether or not to boost, it’s important to understand the difference between having a reaction and a side effect.

“What’s an adverse reaction versus what’s typical and expected? Part of this is coaching anyone through this process. So developing a fever, achiness, or feeling like you have the flu after an immunization, specifically this vaccine, is not clinically considered an adverse reaction, it’s an anticipated outcome,” said Dr. Sathyamoorthy.