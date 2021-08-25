WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Boyd Elementary School joins the growing list of North Texas schools to temporarily close amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.
The school put out a statement, saying that they were closely monitoring communicable disease protocols on all campuses and have seen an increase. It said that, at this point, Boyd Elementary School staffing and attendance doesn’t support the ratios “needed to run a safe and supported instructional program.”
The school will remain closed (August 26-27) to allow custodial staff time to deep clean and time for staff and students to be away from each other in an effort to mitigate the spread. Regular campus operations will resume on Monday, August 30th.