JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of firing four bullets into another person’s car, hitting the victim twice, was arrested in Johnson County.

Cody Dale Cantrell, 36, of Crowley, is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a firearm.

He’s in the Johnson County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday night, August 24, a road rage incident began on FM 3048 before proceeding to, and ending in, the 600 block of County Road 904.

The drivers of a black 2018 Dodge Ram truck and a maroon 2002 Cadillac Escalade were involved.

While on County Road 904 the suspect and the victim stopped in the roadway and got into a physical fight.

When the victim attempted to leave, the sheriff’s office said Cantrell, fired four shots into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was struck two times as he drove away and was ultimately rushed to JPS Hospital.

Cantrell was arrested at the scene by deputies.