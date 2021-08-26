FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth ISD school board met over masks Thursday night, August 26.
Fort Worth ISD is involved in two pending lawsuits over who has the authority over mask mandates: Governor Greg Abbott or the school district.
During the special meeting, parents headed to the podium clearly divided on whether or not masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Masks decrease immunity and increase fear, stress, fatigue and headaches,” one said.
“We need to ignore the ignorance that falsely claims masks don’t work,” another said.
Trustees listened to parents before heading into executive session to get guidance from attorneys on the two lawsuits they’re currently involved in.
In Tarrant County Thursday, a judge extended a restraining order through next week that prohibits the district from enforcing masks.
Fort Worth ISD has also joined a lawsuit with other school districts across the state, hoping a Travis County judge grants a temporary injunction against Gov. Abbott’s order that bans mask mandates.
No decision was made, but one is expected Friday or Saturday.
As of 10:00 p.m., the Fort Worth ISD school board had not made any decisions.