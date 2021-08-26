DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic nightmare in Denton after the driver of a pickup slammed into a fire engine.
The accident happened before sunrise Thursday in the northbound lanes of Interstate-35E at Mayhill.READ MORE: North Texas School Districts Work to Combat COVID-19 Slide
The impact of the crash left the fire engine dented and the pickup crumpled. The front end of the truck was damaged so badly that the driver was trapped inside. The highway has been shutdown while members of the Denton Police Department and Denton Fire Department work to get the driver out of the vehicle and clear the scene.READ MORE: Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Store, Firing Gun Inside Mesquite's Town East Mall
Police say the driver is hurt, but the injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. No firefighters were injured.MORE NEWS: Dallas City Council Sets Maximum Property Tax Rate For Next Year's $1.5B General Fund Budget
The northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours.