NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The pet insurance company Trupanion has released its lists of most popular dog names and breeds for 2021.
Surveying its database of more than 600,000 pets, Trupanion compiled top 10 lists for each.
After ranking third in 2020, dogs named “Bella” put their zoomies to good work over the past year, bursting to the top with the most popular name in 2021.
New names to the list this year include Molly and Lola.
Top 10 most popular dog names for 2021:
1. Bella
2. Luna
3. Charlie
4. Lucy
5. Max
6. Daisy
7. Bailey
8. Cooper
9. Molly
10. Lola
National Dog Day honors all breeds, and it is the lovable mixed breed that always tops the charts.
After that, the Labrador Retriever leads the pack for most popular breed in 2021; a lead that breed has enjoyed for decades.
Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2021:
1. Labrador Retriever
2. Golden Retriever
3. Goldendoodle
4. German Shepherd
5. Labradoodle
6. Shih Tzu
7. French Bulldog
8. Chihuahua
9. Yorkshire Terrier
10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel