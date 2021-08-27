VENUS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An uptick in COVID cases and staffing issues has resulted in the Venus Independent School District canceling classes for one week.
On their website administrators said the district has been experiencing unusually low attendance due to positive COVID-19 tests.
But getting students in the classroom wasn’t the only problem. The statement also said:
"COVID-19 has made it difficult for us to staff our campuses at a level we believe provides our students with the high quality instruction they deserve."
As a result of those issues the school district announced that ‘in the best interest of our students and staff’ classes would be canceled next week — August 30 through September 2. September 3 is a Friday, but classes were not originally scheduled for that day.
Officials say that during the closure campuses will receive a deep cleaning and sanitizing.
All students and staff at Venus Primary School, Venus Elementary School, Venus Middle School, and Venus High School will return to classes on Tuesday, September 7.
Venus is located about 25 miles south of Dallas and Fort Worth.