JOE POOL LAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District officials said they have temporarily closed the dam access road at Joe Pool Lake and want to remind all citizens that access is permitted.
In a press release they said it would be closed for the duration of repairs or as soon as it is deemed safe for pedestrian traffic.
"We understand a large number of people use the dam access road as a place to ride their bikes, walk, take pictures, and enjoy being outdoors but for the safety of all visitors, we have prohibited access until the work is completed," said Joe Pool Lake Manager Jeremy Spencer.
Officials did not predict when the dam road would reopen.
"Access to the dam has been closed at all standard points and signage has been put in places stating the closure. If members of the public are found accessing the dam while it is closed, they could be subject to citations," Spencer said.
Officials said the public can get more information at their web site here.