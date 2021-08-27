PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Pennsylvania State Troopers arrested Timothy Richard Cisar, 35, who was wanted out of Parker County for a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Sheriff's investigators believe once the warrant was issued for Cisar, he fled the state and evaded law enforcement for more than a month. He was captured this week and will be extradited to Texas.
Sheriff Authier said he was pleased when authorities notified him of the arrest.
"State and national databases are a huge part of the information sharing philosophy which modern law enforcement agencies utilize today," said Sheriff Authier. "Each year, these databases assist us in taking thousands of criminals off the streets, thus preventing an untold number of additional crimes. We would like to thank Pennsylvania State Police for their assistance."