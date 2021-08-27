Tropical Storm Ida Heads Away From Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana Bracing For ImpactTropical Storm Ida is expected to move onshore well east of Texas as it intensifies with northward movement.

Six Months After Winter Storms Consumer Advocacy Group Warns Texas Power Grid Still Isn't PreparedSix months after a series of winter storms left thousands of Texans without power, Texans for Fair Energy Billing is warning that legislative inaction has left the state power grid unprepared for the upcoming winter.

Henri Now A Tropical DepressionThe storm had weakened earlier from a Category One Hurricane as it closed in on the shoreline. The storm was moving over much colder water in its final approach, which weakened the storm quickly.