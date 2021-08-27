FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For two nights in Fort Worth the best 40 riders in the world will be going head-to-head against the meanest and most skilled bulls on the planet. Eleven of those riders are from Texas.
The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are bringing the ‘Unleash The Beast’ event to Dickies Arena August 28-29.READ MORE: Increase In COVID-19 Cases & Staffing Shortages Close The Venus ISD For One Week
“We’re trying to get the most out of [the bulls] as an athlete,” said stock contractor Brandon Stewart. “They only buck for eight seconds, but they do so much in those eight seconds.”
There will be five rounds of bone-crushing competition and in that time, and someone will win $75,000.READ MORE: 26-Year-Old Kristopher Sanford Arrested For Dallas Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 2 Injured
Daylon Swearingen is competing for that grand prize. He’s ranked 52nd in the world and has claimed a growing list of wins.
“It’s just something I’ve loved to do, my family owned a rodeo company in New York,” Swearingen said.
The cowboy says the journey hasn’t been easy. Last year during a competition Swearingen’s bull stepped on him, leading to emergency shoulder and hip surgery. He’s healed now and says he isn’t concerned about another injury. In fact, he says he’s prepared for whatever the bull throws at him.MORE NEWS: Insurance Companies Now Asking COVID-19 Patients To Pay For Part Of Their Treatment
“This is a lot of mental, I mean we’re going against a beast at the end of the day you know, so imp prepared for whatever comes.”