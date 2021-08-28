DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Oliver Family Charities is keeping the memory of Dallas basketball player Andre Emmett alive.

Emmett was shot and killed in September 2019 while being robbed near his home in Old East Dallas.

The charity, established by Emmett’s mother, hosted a youth basketball camp that honors his legacy.

The day-long camp happened at the Moorland Branch YMCA in Oak Cliff for boys and girls age 8 to 13.

Emmett played college basketball for Texas Tech, where he remains the all-time leading scorer.

He was also a standout player at Dallas’ Carter High School and played in the NBA briefly.

Emmett was 37 years old when he died and at the time was in a professional three on three league called “BIG 3” and ran a foundation – “Dreams Really Exist” – helping children in need.

His mother, Regina Oliver, was on hand for Saturday’s event.

“Although I’m still sad because he’s gone, this gives my joy because we’re continuing his legacy as far as catering to the children of the community,” she said.

Oliver Family Charities also held a basketball camp in Lubbock in July, let by some of Emmett’s former Texas Tech teammates.