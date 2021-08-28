PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Plano say a man who was involved in a fight at a storage facility was stabbed multiple times and then run over by the suspect as that suspect drove off.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday, August 27, in the 4200 block of Avenue K.

Plano Police said they are not sure what led up to the fight.

The suspect took off after running over the man, but later crashed a short distance away.

The suspect then got out of his car and ran away, but officers located him.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Their current conditions are not known.

The motive for the attack is not known, but investigators are talking to a witness.