ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The American Red Cross DFW is sending an emergency response vehicle and personnel to provide aid and support to Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida.
The two-person emergency response vehicle crew will join over 500 Red Cross volunteers in Louisiana supporting shelter operations and communities affected by Ida.READ MORE: 3 People Injured After Triple Shooting In Fort Worth
Additional North Texas response vehicles will depart from Abilene, Corsicana and Tyler and additional volunteers are expected to be activated in the coming days.
Before the storm, the Red Cross pre-positioned multiple supplies in Louisiana, including cots, blankets, comfort kits and some 68,000 ready-to-eat meals.READ MORE: 'It Was Coming Straight At Us': Some Louisianans Head To North Texas To Escape Hurricane Ida
Red Cross response vehicles will be used to distribute meals, water, hygiene items and clean-up kits in disaster-affected communities.
“Hurricane Ida is an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm hitting the Gulf Coast bringing life-threatening storm surge, dangerous winds and more than a foot of rain to regions still recovering from last year’s devastating hurricanes. Ida is hitting on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, bringing stark reminders of one of the greatest natural disasters to ever strike the United States.”
Those in need of an evacuation shelter are encouraged to call 2-1-1 or text ‘LAShelter’ to 898-211.MORE NEWS: 8 Hospitalized, 2 In Critical Condition Following 3-Vehicle Crash On I-20 In Terrell
Additional information and safety tips are available at redcross.org, 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App.