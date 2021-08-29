American Red Cross DFW Sending Help To Those Affected By Hurricane IdaThe American Red Cross DFW is sending an emergency response vehicle and personnel to provide aid and support to Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida.

'It Was Coming Straight At Us': Some Louisianans Head To North Texas To Escape Hurricane Ida“A [category] one, we were gonna stay. A two, we were going to stay. But a three? We’re going to go,” said Kenn Barnes Jr., a New Orleans resident now in Dallas.

'We're Going To Catch It Head-On': Louisiana Braces For Hurricane Ida's Impact“We were willing to wait it out but the hotel said we had to leave,” said visitor Lays Lafaurie of Fort Worth, waiting in a rental car line at the city’s airport.