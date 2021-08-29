PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — A murder suspect was shot by Plano police after they say he entered the department’s lobby and fired his gun at an employee and a visitor Sunday afternoon.

Just before noon Aug. 29, Garland police responded to a gunshot wound call in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive. Police say the caller stated someone was shot and the victim’s vehicle was stolen.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officers learned the victim was a driver for Lyft and was hired to give someone a ride.

Minutes later, at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a man “behaving erratically” in front of the Plano Police Department.

Prior to their arrival, the suspect entered the department’s lobby. And upon entering the lobby a second time, officials say he displayed a handgun, raised it and then fired it in the direction of a civilian police employee who was assisting a visitor.

The civilian employee and visitor both took shelter in a secure room off the lobby of the department, police said. At that time, two police officers reportedly responded from inside the building and shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where his current status is unknown, police said.

During their investigation, police found the stolen Lyft driver’s vehicle outside the department.

No police employees or visitors were injured.

Plano Mayor John Muns released the following statement:

"What could have been a horrific tragedy was avoided, thanks to the swift and effective action of our Plano police officers… I applaud the response of the officers who responded who stopped a dangerous situation from taking a deadly turn."

This is an active investigation and both Garland and Plano police are working to determine what led to the shootings.