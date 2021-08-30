GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school principal at the center of a controversy in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is now on administrative leave.
The school district announced Monday, August 30, Colleyville Heritage High Principal Dr. James Whitfield was placed on paid administrative leave.READ MORE: Man Who Killed Lyft Driver ‘May Have Been Inspired By Foreign Terrorist Organization’, Dallas FBI Says
“As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we will not comment further. We remain committed to providing a learning environment at Colleyville Heritage that fosters and encourages student academic and extracurricular achievement,” Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said in a news release.
Last Monday, August 23, students gathered at a school board meeting to express their support for Whitfield.READ MORE: North Texas Nonprofits, Businesses Bring Supplies To Louisiana In Wake Of Hurricane Ida
Some in the district have accused him of implementing critical race theory in the classroom.
He was asked to remove photos from Facebook taken on a beach vacation with is wife, that some felt were inappropriate.MORE NEWS: Increased Penalties For Street Racing, Ban On Critical Race Theory Among Texas' New Laws
The school district has called the photos questionable for an educator, especially a principal or administrator, and they said it has nothing to do with race.