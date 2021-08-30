LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required for Lewisville ISD students and staff.

A group of parents expressed their concern during a school board meeting on Monday night, August 30.

The first few days of school, the district reported 24 COVID-19 cases. The second week, 276.

Now, almost 400 COVID-19 cases have been reported.

“I’m really, really concerned just because it just keeps going higher and higher and no one has masks on,” Marcus High School 9th Grader Chelimo Reber said. “There’s people who aren’t vaccinated. Even some of my friends, their parents won’t let them get vaccinated.”

Reber and her father joined dozens of parents pushing for a district-wide mask mandate, which was not up for discussion at the meeting.

“I’m really concerned, not only for my daughters, but the community at large,” Shane Reber said.

A spokesperson for the district says masks are requested for students and staff, but not required due to legal reasons.

There are several pending cases in Texas challenging Governor Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.

“Listen to the health experts,” parent Michelle Cassidy said. “This isn’t a political matter.”

“We need to tell the Governor no we’re going to mandate masks,” Shane said.

Some parents want a virtual option.

The district said there’s currently no virtual option in place because “taking away resources from in-person learning to create a very limited virtual learning program does not seem feasible or sustainable at this time.”

However, enhanced cleaning measures, social distancing and a TEA approved quarantine and contact tracing measures are in place.

“If we look at the cases in rising numbers in LISD we’re headed for a major crisis,” parent Beth Sharma said.

This is the district’s full statement in response to concerns from parents: