(CBS) – CBS announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other on Survivor when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 41st season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, September 22nd at 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and also available to stream live and on demand with the CBS app or Paramount+.
As TV's preeminent reality series for 20 years, Survivor 41 begins a bold new era this fall with the introduction of exciting fresh elements to the competition, which promise to intensify the battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before. The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch.
“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of SURVIVOR,” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players, and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!”
For the first time, host Jeff Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware. In addition, junior fans can test their own Survivor skills by playing the new “Game within the Game.” Each week, they’ll have to spot a hidden rebus puzzle within the episode and then solve it.
The individuals competing on season 41 are from diverse backgrounds with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
The following are the 18 new castaways competing this fall.
Name: Brad Reese
Age: 50
Hometown: Shawnee, Wyo.
Current Residence: Shawnee, Wyo.
Occupation: Rancher
Name: Danny McCray
Age: 33
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Frisco, Texas
Occupation: Ex-NFL player
Name: David Voce
Age: 35
Hometown: Highland, Calif.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Neurosurgeon
Name: Deshawn Radden
Age: 26
Hometown: San Bernardino, Calif.
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Medical student
Name: Eric Abraham
Age: 51
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current Residence: San Antonio, Texas
Occupation: Cyber security analyst
Name: Erika Casupanan
Age: 32
Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ont.
Current Residence: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Communications manager
Name: Evvie Jagoda
Age: 28
Hometown: Westchester, N.Y.
Current Residence: Arlington, Mass.
Occupation: PhD student
Name: Genie Chen
Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Current Residence: Portland, Ore.
Occupation: Grocery clerk
Name: Heather Aldret
Age: 52
Hometown: Charleston, S.C.
Current Residence: Charleston, S.C.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Name: Jairus Robinson
Age: 20
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Current Residence: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Occupation: College student
Name: Liana Wallace
Age: 20
Hometown: Evanston, Ill.
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: College student
Name: Naseer Muttalif
Age: 37
Hometown: Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Morgan Hill, Calif.
Occupation: Sales manager
Name: Ricard Foyé
Age: 31
Hometown: Lynnwood, Wash.
Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, Wash.
Occupation: Flight attendant
Name: Sara Wilson
Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Healthcare consultant
Name: Shantel Smith
Age: 34
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Pastor
Name: Sydney Segal
Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Law student
Name: Tiffany Seely
Age: 47
Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, N.Y.
Current Residence: Plainview, N.Y.
Occupation: Teacher
Name: Xander Hastings
Age: 21
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: App developer