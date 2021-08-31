TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells, 10, and Desmond Wells, 11, out of West Rusk County, Texas at 5:55 a.m. on August 31.
According to the alert, the children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, August 30, near the 11200 block of Hwy 84 West in Rusk, which is about an hour south of Tyler.
The alert named Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32, as the suspect. He’s 160 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, a beard and 5’10”.
Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts with gray/pink Nike shoes. She's 109 pounds, 5'2″ with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Desmond was wearing a blue/black t-shirt, gray shorts with Wolverine hiking boots. He’s 154 pounds, 5’5″ iwth blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (903) 683.2271.