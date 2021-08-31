NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With an uptick in COVID-19 cases in schools comes an increased need for testing, health experts say.

However, urgent care facilities around North Texas are booking up, leaving many unable to get appointments, and students unsure if they have the virus.

Cook Children’s in Fort Worth says they’ve seen a record number of patients in their urgent care centers as of late.

Last week their seven urgent care locations saw more than 1,000 kids per day.

Before the recent surge, the average number of patients seen in one day was about 600.

Many Walgreens and CVS locations don’t have appointments available for booking online for days or sometimes weeks at a time.

Some school districts, like Dallas ISD and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD are offering their own testing for students, however, according to GCISD’s online calendar, they are booked solid until Friday, Sept. 3.

In the meantime, GCISD tells students if they have symptoms, don’t come to class. Instead, use the remote conferencing option.

“We certainly want anyone who is sick, whether it’s with COVID or the flu, to stay home and go through this remote conferencing option they would have the opportunity to continue engaging in their learning. So that way when they are feeling better, and hopefully after they’ve received a test, they can come back and not be behind,” said Kristin Snively, GCISD’s Executive Director of Communications.

Dallas ISD on the other hand says if a student wakes up in the morning with COVID-19 symptoms and needs a test, that they can come into their campus using COVID-19 protocol, go straight to the nurse’s office, and receive a rapid test there.