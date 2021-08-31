DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed on August 30. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 1 p.m. at 1661 Bending Oaks Trail.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify the unknown victim through fingerprints analysis. The Homicide Unit is urging anyone with information to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at (214) 671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 156542-2021.