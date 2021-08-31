FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the 12th consecutive year, CBS 11 will present the Landry Award to the top high school football player from the North Texas region.
One player who ran his way onto the Landry Award Watch List is Darrick Willis from Ferris High School.
The junior running back rolled up 320 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the Yellowjackets 58-14 season opening win over Mabank.
That included a play that all of Ferris is still talking about: A 99-yard touchdown run.
“We were all talking about it on Saturday, Sunday and today” Ferris offensive lineman Hayden Hartman explained. “Awesome feeling to be able to see our running back succeed like that.”
“Everybody came up to me (saying) great job on the 99-yard run.” Willis told CBS 11 Sports.
The Landry Award will be presented on Monday, December 6.