By CBSDFW.com Staff
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot in his car at Irving’s Lively Park on Tuesday, August 31, Irving Police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of North O’Connor Boulevard.

The scene was across the street from Irving High School and near Austin Middle School, but police said the shooting had nothing to do with either of the campuses.

The victim drove to a location near the middle school and called 911.

Crime scene detectives went to Lively Park to gather evidence.

Irving Police respond to shooting at Lively Park (Chopper 11).

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

There’s no word yet on a suspect or suspects.

