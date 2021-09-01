WASHINGTON – Subaru of America has issued a do not drive notice and recall on select Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles. This notice and recall involves 802 Model Year 2021 Impreza vehicles.
A lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side may fail on affected vehicles. If this happens, the tire could contact the wheel well, resulting in a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.
Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall. If it is, the owner should not drive the vehicle until the recall repair is completed. Owners may also contact Subaru’s customer service at 844-373-6614.
NHTSA encourages everyone to download the SaferCar app to stay informed on current recalls.
Stay connected with NHTSA: Search for open recalls at NHTSA.gov/Recalls | Stay informed with NHTSA’s SaferCar app | Receive recall alerts by email | Follow us on Facebook.com/NHTSA, Twitter.com/NHTSAgov, Instagram.com/NHTSAgov and LinkedIn | Watch safety videos here.
Check the NHTSA’s website or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 to check if your vehicle is under the alert.