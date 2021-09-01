DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer shot at a man who ran toward them after he was seens spraying lighter fluid around worker’s cars inside the parking lot of a DART maintenance facility.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on August 31 at the facility in the 1200 block of E. Jefferson Blvd. The man wasn’t injured, nor were any officers. DART police officers said when they tried to talk to the suspect after he got into one of the cars, he ignored them. Shortly after, the owner of the car told officers there was a gun inside the car.

DART PD called for assistance, at which time SWAT and AIR 1 responded. At some point, the suspect found the gun and officers saw him with it in his hand. SWAT attempted to make contact with the suspect who was, again, not responding to verbal commands. Some time later, the suspect exited the car with the gun and ran toward the police perimeter. Dallas officers told the suspect to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. One Dallas officer fired at the armed suspect. He was not struck and no officers were injured.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.