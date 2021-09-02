DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD said Thursday, Sept. 2, it has fallen victim to a cyberattack.
The school district said former and current students, parents and employees may all be impacted by what it’s calling a “data security incident.”
That could mean tens of thousands of people the district said.
Dallas ISD said it is notifying those whose records have been impacted.
“The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care is one our highest priorities. We take this matter very seriously and have invested significant resources to protect sensitive data. Despite our efforts, the district is now one of a growing number of public and private organizations experiencing cyberattacks,” Dallas ISD said in a news release.
Federal law enforcement authorities have been contacted.
Dallas ISD said it appears the affected information has “been contained and that none of it has been shared or sold.
For more information, click here.
“We regret any inconvenience this incident may have caused and believe it is our responsibility to inform the public that we are taking steps to notify individuals whose records have been impacted,” Dallas ISD said.