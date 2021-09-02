FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys open their season in one week, Thursday, Sept. 9 in prime time.
The Cowboys will get things started by taking on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.
The CBS 11 Sports team is gearing up for the start of football season by discussing some of the following hot topics surrounding the team:
The impact that rookie Linebacker Micah Parsons will have.
Expectations surrounding second year head coach Mike McCarthy.
Will Dak Prescott be rusty or ready when the season kicks off?
