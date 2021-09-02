DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Brentfield Elementary School in Richardson ISD announced Thursday, Sept. 2, it’s closing temporarily due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Brentfield has 24 active positive cases and has had 36 since school began on Aug. 17.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 1, almost 25% of the students were absent.

The campus will shift to virtual learning in the meantime.

There will be no face-to-face instruction from Friday, Sept. 3 until Friday, Sept. 10.

Here is the full letter sent out by Principal Jason Myatt and RISD Health Services Director Ashley Jones: