DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Brentfield Elementary School in Richardson ISD announced Thursday, Sept. 2, it’s closing temporarily due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.
Brentfield has 24 active positive cases and has had 36 since school began on Aug. 17.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 1, almost 25% of the students were absent.
The campus will shift to virtual learning in the meantime.
There will be no face-to-face instruction from Friday, Sept. 3 until Friday, Sept. 10.
Here is the full letter sent out by Principal Jason Myatt and RISD Health Services Director Ashley Jones:
Brentfield Parents,
As you are likely aware, Brentfield has experienced a significant number of positive cases of COVID-19 to begin the school year, with accompanying quarantines of positive students and staff, symptomatic students and staff, and students and staff determined to be close contacts of positive cases. RISD has established that the virus has been transmitted between students during school activities in multiple grade levels, and positive cases and quarantines continue to increase. As of September 1, almost a quarter of Brentfield students were absent from in-person school.
RISD Health Services staff have been in contact with RISD’s public health authority, Dallas County Health and Human Services, over the last week, and today, in consultation with DCHHS, RISD is closing Brentfield Elementary for in-person instruction for a period of 10 calendar days in order to prevent further transmission at school. This means there will be no face to face instruction beginning Friday, September 3, and Brentfield will shift to virtual only instruction for all students through Friday, September 10.
Next Steps
Thursday, September 2: Students take home iPads.
Friday, September 3: No student instruction. Brentfield staff will prepare for virtual instruction that will begin on Tuesday, September 7, and individual teachers will communicate class-specific instructions and virtual information to students and parents.
Tuesday, September 7 through Friday, September 10: Virtual instruction of Brentfield students by their regular teachers. Instructional expectations will be adjusted as needed for students in observance of Rosh Hashanah.
Monday, September 13: In-person classes resume. Please bring iPads and materials back to school.
During this shift to virtual, if your student becomes symptomatic or positive, we ask that you continue to inform Brentfield nurse Christie.Secor@risd.org as you normally would.
Parents who may need a hotspot or meal support during this shift to virtual should contact the school. During this closure, DCHHS recommends that students do not congregate or socialize in groups in order to limit the chance of further spread.
Thank you for your ongoing partnership as we work to keep students and staff healthy during the pandemic.
Sincerely,
Jason Myatt
Brentfield Principal
Ashley Jones
RISD Health Services Director