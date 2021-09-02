CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A roof partially collapsed Thursday, Sept. 2, at a Sleep Experts store along Dallas Parkway.

The call came in just after 4:30 p.m., the Plano Fire Department said.

There are no reports of anyone hurt and no word yet on what caused partial collapse.

The Plano Fire Department said no one was inside at the time.

Firefighters are shoring up the remainder of the roof so they can get in and figure out what happened.

No other businesses were damaged.

Gas has been turned off to the building as well as water.

