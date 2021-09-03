ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One by one, 911 flags were placed at Arlington Veterans Park. They honored the thousands of people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and the hero’s that went above and beyond.

Next Saturday, marks 20 years since the attacks. In Arlington, they will be paying tribute for an entire week.

“I think a day, or a weekend wouldn’t be enough given the gravity of what happened 20 years ago,” Clete McAlister said.

The week kicks off tomorrow morning at 10. There will be a concert and even “the heroes run” — a 5K race. Everyone is welcome to participate throughout the week, and to come pay their respects.

“I hope we never forget, and I know that’s a statement that’s used ever since the day the attacks occurred, but I believe we need to remind the upcoming generation of what took place,” Paul Fulks said.

Organizer, Clete McAlister, says visitors can also stop by to see these new columns plastered with pictures of veterans. Some of them date back to World War II.

It’s something special the city added to honor everyone who’s paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

“What we’ve learned is there’s a lot of people in Arlington that are very patriotic and want to support the kinds of things we’re doing,” McAlister said.

There’s also a flag display honoring those that joined the service because of the terror attacks.