TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas.
The Texas law bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and often before women know they’re pregnant.READ MORE: Texas Democratic & Republican Party Chairs Discuss Bills Passed During Legislative Sessions
The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Sept. 1.READ MORE: Judge John Chupp Grants Temporary Injunction Blocking Fort Worth ISD From Enforcing Masks
Rather than be enforced by government authorities, the law gives citizens the right to file civil suits and collect damages against anyone aiding an abortion – including those who transport women to clinics.
Lyft said it has created a fund to cover 100% of the legal fees for drivers sued under the law while driving on its platform.MORE NEWS: Fort Worth's City Center Towers To Go Dark Amid Bird Migration
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)