DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions.
The temporary restraining order was issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to a Planned Parenthood request.READ MORE: Richardson ISD School Latest COVID-19 Closure Amid Spike In Texas Student Cases
The law remains in effect but the judge’s order shields Planned Parenthood’s clinics, specifically, from whistleblower lawsuits by the nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and people working in concert with the group.READ MORE: Dallas ISD Teacher Comes Out Of Retirement To Help Students
The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Sept. 1.
A hearing on a preliminary injunction request is scheduled for Sept. 13.MORE NEWS: Judge John Chupp Grants Temporary Injunction Blocking Fort Worth ISD From Enforcing Masks
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)