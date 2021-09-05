DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – FEMA workers are are trying to reach Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana, some of whom may have rented hotel rooms or are in other locations in the Dallas area.

A spokesperson for the organization said those who have left the storm damaged state to stay in out-of-state hotels until they can return should register with them. Individuals and households who have immediate or critical needs because they are displaced from their primary home may be eligible for the Critical Needs Assistance program, which covers food, water, prescriptions, medical supplies and other life-saving and life-sustaining items. The program is a one-time $500 payment per household.

Also, FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance, or TSA, program is now available to eligible residents of Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida. FEMA will identify survivors who may be eligible and have a need for this short-term emergency sheltering program. They should keep any receipts from hotel stays and submit them when applying for assistance. To get help, evacuees can call 1-800 621-3362 or go to: disasterassistance.gov.

Thanks for whatever you might be able to do to reach those who have left Louisiana for the Dallas area.