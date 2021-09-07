GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old mother, Karla Rico, was killed Monday, Sept. 6, by a man Garland Police said ran a red light after taking off during a traffic stop.

Her 10-year-old son, Matthew, is in critical condition in the ICU, according to Rico’s family.

Their dog died at the crash scene, as well.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garland Avenue and Miller Road.

Rico is being remembered as a loving wife, mother, and sister, a kind soul with a pure heart and positive attitude.

She was driving through a Garland intersection on Labor Day when her life was cut short.

Police said it started with the traffic stop of a black Honda Accord.

“During initial contact, the officer observed evidence of narcotics inside the vehicle,” said Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau. “While the officer was waiting for his backup to arrive to do further investigation, the driver of the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.”

Police say the driver, 37-year-old Bobby Lee Murphy of Oklahoma, fled with his two passengers.

Multiple officers tried to stop him and as he approached Garland Avenue and Miller Road, one officer tried to warn other drivers.

“He looked down the street and he saw this vehicle traveling at such a high rate of speed, he immediately turned on his overhead lights and sirens to alert the drivers to get them to stop from the potential danger that was coming,” said Lt. Barineau.

Police said Murphy slammed into Rico and her son in the middle of the intersection and then hit another car.

Witnesses tried to help.

“To me, it was like a movie, a scary movie,” said witness Joshua Garcia. “You’re never prepared for anything like this situation.”

The third victim suffered minor injuries.

Murphy and his two passengers remain hospitalized.

Garland Police said this is still an active investigation.

At the very minimum, Murphy will face charges related to evading arrest causing serious bodily injury and death.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Rico’s family.