ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas is known for doing things big but one city decided to take a small, even childlike, approach when it came time to break down the city budget to the masses.
The City of Arlington used an Lego Bricks animation to give the public a lot of information about the proposed $552 million operating budget.READ MORE: Dangelo Ortega Arrested For Intoxication Manslaughter After 62-Year-Old Killed In Crash
It was all about creativity for city planning officials when hey approached a local Lego enthusiast — and city employee — to help make it happen.READ MORE: Eagle Pass U.S. Customs And Border Protection Officers Seize $400K+ Worth Of Heroin
The video, that runs for more than 4 minutes, shows Lego councilmembers, workers and citizens participating in everyday activities. It also explains how some of the funds of the budget are used — including schools, county taxes and more. Also pointed out is the fact that the budget proposal includes a property tax rate reduction for the sixth straight year.
Officials say their aim was to use the popular children’s toy to explain a crucial-yet-complex topic.MORE NEWS: Texas Rent Relief Program Hands Out $750 Million In Assistance For Nearly 125K Households
The video has gone viral, racking up nearly 700,000 views as of Tuesday.