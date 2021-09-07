SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A ten-year-old girl in Texas is being called a hero for saving her grandmother after the woman was allegedly set on fire by her ex-boyfriend.

Nevaeh Gallegos is the youngster being praised. Sadly she witnessed something no child should ever see. Her grandmother, certified nursing assistant Deborah Romo, was arguing with her ex-boyfriend, Roberto Cocolan.

Nevaeh said she was in her room when suddenly, “I heard my grandma screaming. Then she was on the couch where I saw her on the floor. Then he was standing and pouring gasoline on her, and she started crying, and I pushed him and try to hit him, but he still continued with doing it.”

According to an affidavit, Cocolan used a lighter to set Romo on fire.

Nevaeh said her grandmother was, “… trying to take off her clothes, but the fire was on her.”

The flames and smoke were so intense that Nevaeh said she soon couldn’t find her grandmother in the smoke, so she grabbed her two-year-old sister, covered her face, and ran to get help.

Once family arrived they said they had to use mop water to extinguish the fire because Cocolan had turned off the water.

Romo remains hospitalized with burns over 35% of her body. The victim’s daughter, Ambeer Vega, said, “She has burns from face, ears, arms all the way down, second- and third-degree burns.”

Cocolan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and arson. His bond has been set at $500,000.

