HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges intercepted $933,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine in two incidents over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
"Drug smuggling organizations sometimes use the large volumes of traffic during holiday weekends as cover to try to sneak in narcotics, but CBP intercepted these loads of cocaine and methamphetamine thanks to the great teamwork of our vigilant frontline CBP officers and their utilization of all available tools and resources," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a Chevrolet Suburban, arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers discovered 16 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 38.97 pounds concealed within the vehicle.
On Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers discovered 40 packages of methamphetamine weighing 45.19 pounds concealed within the tractor.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicles, and the cases remain under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.