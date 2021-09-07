NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On September 7 the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it had distributed more than $750 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 124,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say there is another $34 million already committed to being paid in the next few days.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Texas is the country’s leading state in both households served and program funds distributed.

“The Texas Rent Relief program has cleared major hurdles and our strong efforts at outreaching to all Texans have been effective, reaching 92% of Texas counties with relief funds,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director. “We’ve also partnered with other statewide agencies and organizations such as the Texas Apartment Association and Public Utilities Commission to share information about available assistance and outreach resources to ensure those most at risk of eviction or utility disconnection get the help they need.”

Once the Texas Rent Relief Program begins processing an application for eligibility, the most significant delay is receiving any missing federally required documentation necessary to approve funding.

Some advice for applicants —

Ensure all email and phone contact information is correct, check spam email folders and/or voice messages and respond accordingly as Texas Rent Relief Program staff attempt to finalize applications for approval.

Tenants and landlords may check their Texas Rent Relief program application status here or by calling 833-989-7368. Landlords will only see the status of their tenant’s application once their application IDs are linked in the system.

Click here to learn more about the status of your application.

The Texas Rent Relief Program is an opportunity to get up to 12 months of back due rent and even secure up to three months of future rent stability for tenants, as well as utility assistance. Landlords can get up to 15 months of rent paid through this program, but only if they don’t evict.