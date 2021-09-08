DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Dallas Police Department have released body camera footage and more information about an officer involved shooting that happened on September 2.

It was just after 8:30 p.m. when officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 9700 block of Rustown Drive. A 911 caller reported several men — up to 7 — were drinking, smoking, and shooting a gun in the air.

A second 911 caller described one of the people in the group as a Hispanic male, standing about 6’0” feet tall, with a beard and wearing an orange shirt. The caller also said that man pointed a gun at him and was standing with other people between a gas station and a laundry mat.

When the officers arrived, they saw several men matching the description from the call. Officers also saw a person wearing an orange shirt seated on the sidewalk by the laundry mat. One of the officers, police Officer Branson Grisham, drew his service weapon and approached the man.

According to police, Officer Grisham gave loud verbal commands for the man to come towards him, but the individual fled on foot down an alley. Officer Grisham chased the man and when he rounded a corner, said he saw the man with his back turned ‘manipulating’ something in his waistband.

Officer Grisham, with his gun still drawn, gave loud verbal commands for the man to show him his hands and when he didn’t fired one round, missing the individual. Police say there was no weapon found on the man or during the incident.

The 59-year-old Hispanic male involved in the incident was interviewed and released without any charges. His name is not be released since he was not arrested or formally charged with a crime.

Officer Grisham, a six-year veteran with the department, is currently on administrative leave. He has no prior shooting incidents.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia commented on the situation Wednesday.

“I’m thankful no one was injured, however, after watching the body cam footage I have some concerns,” said Chief Garcia. “I sat here and defend my men and women when I think they are right, but that credibility works both ways and I have concerns about this, and we are looking into this as well.”

In addition to the DPD Special Investigations Unit, the DPD Internal Affairs Department will conduct an internal affairs investigation into the shooting.