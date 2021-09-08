FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As COVID-19 pandemic-related problems continue to impact so many families, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is seeing a big demand for their services.

“We have over 600 cars lined up and we did not expect to see that many still in need of services,” President and CEO Julie Butner said. “Nobody would be in that line for two hours if they didn’t need our food”

“My husband has been without a job since last year whenever it actually first started in March so yes it has affected us a great deal,” Sherilyn Gomez said.

Gomez, and others at the distribution Wednesday, Sept. 8, said in the last few months, they’ve noticed an increase in prices at the grocery store.

“People are having a hard time getting food and getting jobs and it’s just hard times for everybody,” Gary Tipton said.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is continuing to see an increase in families visiting the food bank for the first time, which is why they’re continuing their “Mega Food Markets”

Families can receive fresh dairy, produce and protein.

Each goes home with enough food to last a family of four five days.

With in-person school and athletic events starting back up, these distributions will now be on Wednesday nights at Herman Clark Stadium instead of Friday mornings so more families have access.

To qualify, you have to receive government benefits, be eligible due to income or experiencing a crisis.

The food bank is currently looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can click here for details.