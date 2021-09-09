DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are looking for help identifying and locating the person/persons who shot and killed a man outside an apartment complex along Forest Lane.
It was just before 6:30 p.m. on September 8 when police were called out to the Vue on Forest Apartments. Once there officers found a man lying on the ground near the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to positively identify the man. Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are still under investigation.
Officials are asking anyone who might know the identity of the victim of the person or persons involved in the shooting to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or send an email that refers to case number 162953-2021.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.