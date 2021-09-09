NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — With a new month comes new money for a person in Ferris who recently claimed a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $1 million.
The winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, chose their numbers and played the game that had a draw on August 31.
The ticket was purchased at Jaxx Fuel #8, located on North Interstate Highway 45, in Ferris.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-14-31-58-68), but not the Mega
Ball number (15).
Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball.
Mega Millions drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CST.