ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — AT&T Stadium will soon be packed with Dallas Cowboys fans for a free watch party. The team’s first game of the season happens September 9, when they will go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the defending Super Bowl champions.

Matt Mauch has been cheering on the blue and white for years. Thursday morning he stopped by to take video of the stadium and predicts this year the team will end up on top.

“I think we’re taking it to the super bowl,” Mauch said. “I’m really excited to see how they do and see how Dak Prescott does and as long as no one gets injured I think we could take it all the way.”

The matchup between Dak and Tom Brady is something many fans are looking forward to seeing.

Finley Cloninger is a tour bus driver from North Carolina. He says this season will be tough, but he has faith in his favorite team. “If Dak can stay healthy things will be good.”

The watch party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. There will be performances from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, the team’s mascot and many others.

Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m.