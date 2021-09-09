SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their investigators.
Officials have not identified the deputy, but say during a traffic stop on September 8 investigators caught and took into custody several suspects after a physical altercation and short foot chase.READ MORE: Watch Live - Funeral For Dallas Firefighter David Leos Who Lost Battle With COVID-19
The sheriff’s department says it was after the altercation when one of their investigators collapsed and died. The investigator had been with the GCSO for more than 20 years.READ MORE: Dallas Police Searching For Suspect Who Killed Man Outside Apartments Along Forest Lane
In a social media post Sheriff Tom Wyatt said the deputy was a ‘great man’ who served his country with integrity and pride. “His passing will leave a tremendous hole in our agency and our county,” the sheriff said. “This has been one of the most difficult days I have ever had in my law enforcement career.”MORE NEWS: Lanes Of Interstate 635 In Mesquite Shutdown After Tractor-Trailer Crash, Explosion
Officials have not said the cause of death, but the lawman’s body was given a police escort to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.