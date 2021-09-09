WATCH LIVEFuneral For Dallas Firefighter David Leos Who Lost Battle With COVID-19
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Foot Chase, Grayson County, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, investigator, sheriff's office death

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their investigators.

Officials have not identified the deputy, but say during a traffic stop on September 8 investigators caught and took into custody several suspects after a physical altercation and short foot chase.

READ MORE: Watch Live - Funeral For Dallas Firefighter David Leos Who Lost Battle With COVID-19

The sheriff’s department says it was after the altercation when one of their investigators collapsed and died. The investigator had been with the GCSO for more than 20 years.

READ MORE: Dallas Police Searching For Suspect Who Killed Man Outside Apartments Along Forest Lane

In a social media post Sheriff Tom Wyatt said the deputy was a ‘great man’ who served his country with integrity and pride. “His passing will leave a tremendous hole in our agency and our county,” the sheriff said. “This has been one of the most difficult days I have ever had in my law enforcement career.”

MORE NEWS: Lanes Of Interstate 635 In Mesquite Shutdown After Tractor-Trailer Crash, Explosion

Officials have not said the cause of death, but the lawman’s body was given a police escort to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

CBSDFW.com Staff