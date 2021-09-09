NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Mesquite are shutdown Thursday morning. This after the crash and explosion of a semi tractor-trailer.
The fiery accident happened around 6:45 a.m. at Highway 80, near Town East Boulevard.
According to police, after the big rig crashed and overturned it caught fire and just a few minutes later exploded, sending a huge fireball into the the air and leaving the truck leaking diesel fuel.
Officials haven’t released specific details on the number of people hurt in the accident, but say ‘there are no life-threatening injuries at this time’.
There has been no word yet on what caused the crash.
All of the northbound lanes of 635 at Town East Blvd. and two lanes of southbound 635 are shutdown and are expected to be for several hours while fire crews work to put out the fire, clean up the gas and clear the scene.