FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 21-year veteran of Dallas Fire-Rescue was in the right place at the right time last Friday, Sept. 3 in Frisco.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m. that day, a vehicle crashed on Eldorado Pkwy, east of Independence Pkwy.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Captain Bret Storck, happened to in the area while off duty.

Captain Storck initially tried to provide aid to the unconscious patient, but when he saw the vehicle ignite, he immediately removed the patient, the Frisco Fire Department said in a news release.

Storck moved the patient to a safe location and then provided a triage report of the patient once Frisco fire crews arrived.

Frisco crews put out the fire and rushed the patient to a local hospital.

“The Frisco Fire Department is grateful that Captain Storck was there. His actions were instrumental in saving the patient from this vehicle accident that turned into a fire,” said Frisco FD.

The department also called Storck “a testament to everyday heroes.”