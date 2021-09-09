GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police are looking for a murder suspect, investigators say killed a woman with whom he was “in a prior dating relationship.”
Police said Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez, 32, stabbed Idalis Carrero-Magobet, 25, multiple times on Wednesday, Sept 8, around 3:30 p.m.
It happened at a home in the 2400 block of W. Pioneer Pkwy.
She died at the scene.
Nevarez-Suarez is currently wanted by the Grand Prairie Police Department for murder.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Grand Prairie Crimes Stoppers at 972-988-TIPS (8477) or click here.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the arrest of Suarez.
Tipsters will remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.
Investigators are treating this as a family violence-related homicide.