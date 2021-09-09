CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, domestic violence, Grand Prairie Police, Murder, Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police are looking for a murder suspect, investigators say killed a woman with whom he was “in a prior dating relationship.”

Police said Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez, 32, stabbed Idalis Carrero-Magobet, 25, multiple times on Wednesday, Sept 8, around 3:30 p.m.

It happened at a home in the 2400 block of W. Pioneer Pkwy.

She died at the scene.

 

Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez (credit: Grand Prairie PD)

Nevarez-Suarez is currently wanted by the Grand Prairie Police Department for murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Grand Prairie Crimes Stoppers at 972-988-TIPS (8477) or click here.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the arrest of Suarez.

Tipsters will remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

Investigators are treating this as a family violence-related homicide.

CBSDFW.com Staff