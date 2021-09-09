KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Days before the 20th anniversary of 9/11, tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are resettling in the U.S.

The Multi-Faith Neighbors Network, which brings together churches, synagogues and mosques across the country, has put a call out for help, creating a 9/11 “Day of Service.”

In North Texas, the Northwood Church in Keller and the Islamic Association of Fort Worth are partnering to create hundreds of care packages for men, women and children.

“Even though we have religious differences and belief systems we don’t compromise those, but we can work together to help provide basic, basic needs,” Northwood Church Lead Pastor Scott Venable said.

So far, only a handful of the refugees they plan to help have arrived, but more are expected in the coming weeks.

To prepare, Northwood has raised more than $50,000 and trained more than 150 volunteers to serve on its Afghan Refugee Response Team.

“We have teams of people helping with job placement — and job skills,” Venable said.

“And then finding economical accommodations where they can be settled after the 90 days,” Islamic Association of Fort Worth Executive Director Mujeeb Kazi said. “We want to make them self-sustained and become productive and contributing members of our communities.”

For information on how to help with these efforts, click here.